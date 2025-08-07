36kr: Leapmotor supplying battery packs to CV makers

Stellantis-backed Leapmotor has begun supplying self-developed battery packs to commercial vehicle manufacturers, according to Chinese tech outlet 36kr. Similar to compatriot automaker BYD, Leapmotor is using cells from industry leader CATL and other battery manufacturers while handling pack design and assembly through its subsidiary Lingxiao Energy, which specialises in battery technology development.
