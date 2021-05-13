European sales could go all-electric by 2035, but short-term action required

The automotive industry has long speculated on when it will reach the electric vehicle (EV) tipping point, when EVs reach price parity with their internal combustion engine (ICE) equivalents. Cheap electricity prices mean it is already cheaper to charge than refuel a car. For those considering the change, a cheaper upfront cost might just be enough to push them over the line. It could prove an important milestone on the road to decarbonisation, with EV uptake potentially soaring.