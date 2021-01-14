The writing’s on the wall: Daimler Trucks embraces batteries and fuel cells

It is surely a sign of things to come that the world’s largest truckmaker is readying itself for multiple electric vehicle (EV) launches over the next two years. This year, Daimler will begin series production of the eActros, a fully-developed, zero-emission heavy-duty truck unveiled in 2018, following the manufacturer’s presentation of a zero-emission prototype at IAA 2016. The truck will be built at the company’s plant in Worth am Rhein, Germany, where flexible production technology will turn out electric and conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) models largely on a single line. Designed for heavy-duty distribution in urban and logistics environments, the company says average ranges should exceed that of the 200km (124 miles) measured in the 2016 prototype, and charging times of as little as two hours are possible on high-voltage systems….