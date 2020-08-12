Within the 48V segment, Tier 1s have moved into powerful positions

Bosch and Continental are both bullish on mild hybrids, adapting to the new electrification supply chain whilst pushing the limits of 48V technology. By Xavier Boucherat

   August 12, 2020

Tier 1s are already an essential part of the mild hybrid supply chain, with the likes of Bosch and Continental using their expertise in complex system integration to bring automakers the increasingly popular powertrain. Both companies have moved to secure their future in the electrification space, and the mild hybrid market in particular….

