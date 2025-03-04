2025 top tech trends demand ‘sober AI’

Future-proofing in today’s rapidly evolving automotive industry involves closely monitoring technology trends and anticipating their future impact on business. Capgemini has pinpointed a handful of the most impactful technologies for 2025, sharing a roadmap for how they could be harnessed to help players stay ahead of the curve.

The ‘Top Tech Trends of 2025, AI-powered everything’ report reflects insights from 1,500 C-suite executives across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific; 500 investment professionals from venture capital, private equity, and the commercial banking industry; and 24 industry leaders, analysts, and academics. The findings are relevant for many sectors, including automotive, and point to five trends likely to dominate the technology landscape this year: Generative AI (GenAI), AI and GenAI in cyber security, AI-driven robotics, nuclear power, and AI-driven supply chain.

“All of these trends are related to AI,” notes Emmanuelle Bischoffe Cluzel, Vice President and Sustainability Lead for the Global Automotive Industry at Capgemini. “It’s having a huge impact on all domains.”