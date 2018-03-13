Zetsche flags benefits and risks from Shufu’s Volvo ties

Daimler's Dieter Zetsche opens up about his discussions with Geely's Li Shufu, the potential for closer collaboration with Volvo Cars and the risks for any closer ties with AB Volvo, writes Megan Lampinen

Li Shufu’s acquisition of a 9.69% stake in Daimler has set Sweden abuzz with speculation over a Volvo-Daimler collaboration. Shufu’s Geely acquired Sweden’s Volvo Cars in 2010 and recently announced plans to take an 8.2% stake in AB Volvo as well. This makes Geely the largest shareholder in both the Swedish truck manufacturer and Daimler….