The world of electric CVs, from a BRICS perspective

China has positioned itself as a global EV leader; the other BRICS markets still have some time to wait, writes Chandramowli Kailasam, Team Leader, Global CV Research at Frost & Sullivan

In the world of commercial vehicles, advances in emissions reduction and safety technology take place gradually, in small incremental steps, pushed primarily by legislation. Traditional truck manufacturers generally find themselves on the receiving end of criticism from…