Wheels – the perfect application for carbon fibre?

By deploying new manufacturing approaches, the automotive industry may soon be able to embrace the carbon fibre wheel revolution, writes Freddie Holmes

Carbon fibre has generally been using sparingly within the automotive industry, and rarely outside of select motorsport and high performance applications. However, carbon fibre wheels could buck the trend and become a viable replacement for aluminium and steel examples in future.

That’s the view of Tier 1 supplier Carbon Revolution, which is pegged as a leading vendor in the growing carbon fibre wheel segment. According to…