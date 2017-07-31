‘Welcome to production hell’ – Musk on mass-market Model 3

Tesla is likely to face a few hurdles when it comes to the production of its new mass-market electric vehicle. By Michael Nash

Entertaining a crowd and making a buzz comes second nature to Tesla’s Chief Executive Elon Musk. During a dazzling launch event hosted at the OEM’s Fremont factory in California, the entrepreneur described up-coming production plans for its new Model 3, alongside the strategy for the Model X and Model S.

While he is confident in growing demand, Musk acknowledges the fact that a significant increase to production at its existing facilities could be extremely challenging….