Wavering North American truck market vexes European OEMs

It’s perhaps unwise to draw an absolute and direct correlation between investor sentiment and broader corporate and secular performance. Exhibit A here is Tesla, and it would not take long to compile a list that gets down to Exhibit Z in no short order.
Investors are very far from infallible. However, the recent IPO of US trucking company, Chattanooga-based US Xpress, does raise a number of questions….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing