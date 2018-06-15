Wavering North American truck market vexes European OEMs

If the North American truck market is levelling out, certain European truck OEMs may need to reconsider their broader strategies, writes Oliver Dixon

It’s perhaps unwise to draw an absolute and direct correlation between investor sentiment and broader corporate and secular performance. Exhibit A here is Tesla, and it would not take long to compile a list that gets down to Exhibit Z in no short order.

Investors are very far from infallible. However, the recent IPO of US trucking company, Chattanooga-based US Xpress, does raise a number of questions….