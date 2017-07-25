Waste not want not: hydraulic hybrids attractive for inner-city fleets

Stop-start vehicles could be made far more energy-efficient through use of hydraulic hybrid technology. Xavier Boucherat talks to Lightning Systems Chief Executive Tim Reeser

Hybrid has largely become shorthand for hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), in which a battery works alongside an internal combustion engine (ICE) to improve efficiency. The development of hydraulic hybrid systems continues, however, and for certain types of fleet, these could prove a more effective solution for fuel economy and emissions reduction….