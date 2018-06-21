VW-Ford partnership a prelude to a new paradigm

Coopetition leads the way: the industry is growing so complex that even large conglomerates like Volkswagen see the benefit in outside partnerships. By Megan Lampinen

Volkswagen may have 12 group brands on which to draw but it is turning to an outside company for light commercial vehicle help. Ford is the partner of choice and the two have confirmed that they are exploring a strategic alliance that will focus on “a range of commercial vehicles”. It’s a match that could help both companies exploit a lucrative segment and at the same time reinforces the importance of collaboration in an increasingly complicated environment….