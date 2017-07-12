Volvo Trucks uses LiDAR to automate waste collection

Michael Nash reports on a semi-autonomous refuse truck being tested by Volvo Trucks

The name Volvo has become synonymous with safety. Volvo Cars prides itself on being a forerunner in both the active and passive safety areas, and has a goal to make sure that no one is seriously injured or killed in a new Volvo by 2020. The company is also keen to develop its autonomous driving technology called Intellisafe, and has been involved in the Drive Me pilot in Gothenburg, Sweden, to test self-driving vehicles on public roads.

Although the Chinese company Geely owns Volvo Cars, a similar trend is happening over at Volvo Trucks, a subsidiary of Volvo Group….