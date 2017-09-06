Volvo on the (r)evolving art of wheel design

Freddie Holmes speaks to Volvo Cars’ head exterior designer to discuss the changing face of the alloy wheel, and the balancing act between end cost and innovation

Wheel design is an art form that can change year-by-year, and cannot help but keep OEMs on their toes.

While the end form of an alloy wheel may appear to be predicated simply on current style trends, it is greatly affected by wider issues such as weight saving, aerodynamics and safety. For the in-house design teams at an OEM, it is a tireless effort to innovate new offerings that not only look the part – and separate the brand from its competitors – but also perform on the road….