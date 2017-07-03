Volkswagen to standardise V2X tech from 2019

The benefits of vehicle-to-everything communication will be optimised as the tech becomes more common. By Michael Nash

From reducing fuel consumption to preventing a collision from occurring, many OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are looking at ways to introduce vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication – and the technology could bring a lengthy list of benefits to the automotive industry.

However, these benefits will only be optimised if a large number of models are suitably equipped and can also communicate with each other, regardless of brand. This means that the adoption of common standards could be crucial….