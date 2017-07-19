Voice control systems evolve to minimise driver distraction

Both comfort and safety can be improved by using advanced voice control systems to access a variety of vehicle features, writes Michael Nash

Talking to a voice control system can be like talking to a brick wall. Many of today’s systems lack the ingenuity and refinement to work smoothly, and some often misinterpret what the user is saying.

Many companies have been eagerly developing their systems in order to make them easier to use and with added functionality. One of the primary benefits of these advanced systems is a reduction in driver distraction….