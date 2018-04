Visionary vs back to basics: Cadillac revamp falls to new leadership

Johan de Nysschen boosted Cadillac's overseas sales, returned the brand to racing and led a foray into subscription services, but none of these steps solved the problem with US volumes. By Megan Lampinen

After nearly four years of trying to turn around Cadillac’s fortunes, brand President Johan de Nysschen is leaving. Whether General Motors is dumping de Nysschen or de Nysschen is jumping ship, it opens the door for a fresh take on Cadillac’s turnaround strategy….