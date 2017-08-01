Virtual simulator tech tackles self-driving motion sickness

Ansible Motion speaks to Megan Lampinen about how its simulator offerings allow OEMs and suppliers to explore pivotal design aspects of autonomous vehicles

Virtual driving simulators could prove pivotal to autonomous vehicle design, particularly when it comes to minimising motion sickness. The problem is already well-known among today’s vehicle occupants that attempt to read or text while in motion, and could become much more prevalent in a self-driving world. “It’s probably the elephant in the room of the whole scenario,” commented Ansible Motion’s Technical Liaison, Phil Morse….