Vehicles must be secure against ‘any future iteration of cyber threats’

Michael Nash talks to Yoni Heilbronn at Argus Cyber Security about various ways to safeguard a vehicle from the threat of hacking

Vehicle architectures are evolving, and fast. Software and electronics have become vitally important as consumers demand points to increasing connectivity, while active safety features are more common than ever and the trend of developing autonomous driving technology booms. Even critical functions such as parking brakes are now electronic.

This evolution has caused there to be vulnerabilities in the vehicle architecture. With connectivity comes the threat of hacking, and OEMs have been advised to consider this from a very early stage of vehicle design….