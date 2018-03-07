VCs eye home runs from autonomous driving start-ups

Investing in a mature market may go against some of the basic principles of venture capital (VC) investment, but that hasn’t stopped a slew of funding announcements coming out of the automotive industry in recent years.
The automotive market may already be well established, and VCs in fact generally look to new markets for optimum growth potential. However, with the rate of change occurring …
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing