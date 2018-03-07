VCs eye home runs from autonomous driving start-ups

Fully autonomous vehicles are coming, and venture capital firms see lucrative growth opportunities arising in the associated technology, learns Freddie Holmes

Investing in a mature market may go against some of the basic principles of venture capital (VC) investment, but that hasn’t stopped a slew of funding announcements coming out of the automotive industry in recent years.

The automotive market may already be well established, and VCs in fact generally look to new markets for optimum growth potential. However, with the rate of change occurring …