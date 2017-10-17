Vauxhall plant cuts attributed to market dynamics

Rising SUV popularity and falling hatchback sales lie behind PSA’s decision to cut 400 jobs at Ellesmere Port. By Michael Nash

The impact of seemingly insatiable consumer demand for SUVs and crossovers is being felt in most of the major global vehicle markets. Product ranges are changing, with increasing emphasis on SUVs, and as model lines fall out of favour, production is adjusted accordingly.

The latest vehicle manufacturer to feel this impact is PSA Group subsidiary Opel/Vauxhall, which will lay off around a quarter of its Ellesmere Port, UK workforce by the end of 2017.

