V2X safety benefits maximised with ‘network effect’

The many advantages of vehicle-to-everything communication technology will only be achievable if there are a large number of vehicles and objects using it, writes Michael Nash

Several OEMs have recently made announcements regarding their vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technology, which encompasses vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) communication. The common theme among the announcements is that the technology will help to improve safety and reduce the chance of a collision from occurring.

However, each OEM must ensure that its technology can communicate effectively with the next….