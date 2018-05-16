US withdrawal from Iran deal puts OEM strategies under threat

The auto industry was one of the biggest beneficiaries when the Iran nuclear agreement was made. What happens now that the US is backing out? By Megan Lampinen

Consumers in Iran are hungry for new cars and trucks and the lifting of sanctions a couple years ago promised a goldmine of opportunity for global brands. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), generally referred to as the Iran nuclear agreement, was agreed in October 2015 by Iran, the US, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK. It was implemented in January 2016….