US road fatality rise ‘appalling but not surprising’

New data from the US Department of Transportation reveal another worrying rise in road traffic-related fatalities. Michael Nash investigates

A total of 37,461 lives were lost on US roads in 2016, marking a 5.6% increase year-on-year (YoY) and a second consecutive year of increased fatalities. The data, compiled by the US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), points to a significant rise in the deaths of vulnerable road users….