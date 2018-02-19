Home > Analysis > US considers first fuel tax hike since 1993

US considers first fuel tax hike since 1993

February 19, 2018

The need to raise US motor fuel taxes to fund highway improvements clashes with Trump’s anti-tax stance – and it’s an election year… By Oliver Dixon

Donald Trump’s apparent – though as yet unconfirmed – willingness to endorse a tax increase of 25 cents per gallon to be levied upon both gasoline and diesel comes as something of a surprise, given both his penchant for populism and his track record on tax reform.

Trump is not alone in his reported views. The US Chamber of Commerce recently proposed a similar US$0.25 increase in Federal Excise Tax on Motors Fuels, phased in at US$0.05 per year over five years. Virginia-headquartered American Trucking Associations (ATA) is less ambitious, but still wants…

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018