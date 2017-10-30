Home > Analysis > Union busting or poor performance: Tesla job cuts spur NLRB complaint

Union busting or poor performance: Tesla job cuts spur NLRB complaint

October 30, 2017

Tesla has terminated hundreds of employees - the question is whether the move was motivated by poor performance reviews or their participation in pro-union activities. By Megan Lampinen

Tesla is under scrutiny for its labour practices yet again. The timing couldn’t be worse. The OEM is currently struggling to meet production targets for its most important model yet. It has also been forced to delay the launch of its new electric heavy truck and is reportedly deep in discussions with China for a local production plant.

Now, on top of that it will soon face a hearing with the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB). …

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017