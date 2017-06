Nobody knows what will happen to the UK supply chain with Brexit but for now the latest data show the country is building more cars and buying more local parts than ever, writes Megan Lampinen

The Brexit vote last June has thrown all UK industry predictions into a tailspin. The lack of clarity on OEM investments brings with it associated uncertainty for the supply chain, and nobody has a crystal ball that can see past 2019. What is on offer, however, is a clear outline of exactly where the supply chain stands today….