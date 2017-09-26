Uber’s London blow becomes rivals’ boon

Uber's labour practices mean it is facing a ban from London, but what does that mean for innovation across the wider alternative mobility segment in general? By Megan Lampinen

Uber has become a poster child for transport innovation with its alternative approach to mobility, paving the way for a wider revolution in the way that people and goods are moved. However, it’s been tripped up by dubious labour practices, which have left it in hot water in one of the world’s most important urban centres. Some industry watchers are speculating that a halt to operations in London could mean a wider curb on innovation across the emerging mobility segment, while others suggest it could open up new opportunities for the growing pool of rivals….