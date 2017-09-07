Two become one – supplier turns the wheel into a brake system

Continental has developed a prototype that completely integrates the braking system within the car wheel itself, a layout designed to bring numerous benefits to the car of the future. Freddie Holmes finds out more

The electrified powertrain is bringing sweeping changes to the automotive industry across virtually every facet of technology, but surely one of the key building blocks of vehicle design will forever be the alloy wheel as we know it?

Perhaps not: recent developments from one of the world’s largest automotive Tier 1 suppliers would suggest otherwise….