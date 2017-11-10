Turbocharging trumps supercharging in the battle for engine downsizing

Indraneel Bardhan of EOS Intelligence investigates the challenges and opportunities for the automotive industry's key forced induction systems

Naturally aspirated engines have dominated the automotive landscape for decades. However, growing emphasis on the need to improve air quality in recent years has placed significant pressure on global vehicle manufacturers to improve fuel efficiency and ultimately reduce CO2 emissions. Not only have OEMs been subject to growing pressure from consumer groups and environmental activists, but there has also been a stronger push by…