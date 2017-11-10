Home > Analysis > Turbocharging trumps supercharging in the battle for engine downsizing

Turbocharging trumps supercharging in the battle for engine downsizing

November 10, 2017

Indraneel Bardhan of EOS Intelligence investigates the challenges and opportunities for the automotive industry's key forced induction systems

Naturally aspirated engines have dominated the automotive landscape for decades. However, growing emphasis on the need to improve air quality in recent years has placed significant pressure on global vehicle manufacturers to improve fuel efficiency and ultimately reduce CO2 emissions. Not only have OEMs been subject to growing pressure from consumer groups and environmental activists, but there has also been a stronger push by…

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017