Trust in autonomy – too much, not enough, or too early to tell?

Gauging trust levels in autonomous vehicles may not be feasible until consumers have the opportunity to experience the technology first hand, writes Megan Lampinen

Autonomous vehicles bring with them the promise the vastly improved road safety but that doesn’t mean consumers are ready to step inside.

Nearly every week sees a new study examining buyer trust levels of this emerging technology, with considerably different slants and findings. Last year, AAA’s study of US consumers found that 75% were actively afraid to ride in an autonomous vehicle. One year later and the fear levels remained unchanged. However, ReportLinker research found that 60% of Americans are ‘optimistic’ about self-driving vehicles, and 19% are ready to buy one. Research into UK drivers from LeasePlan highlighted how 36% of drivers are “ready to embrace driverless” technology….