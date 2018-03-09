Trump’s steel and aluminium order shifts focus to exemptions

The US government's new steel and aluminium tariffs have prompted vocal opposition from many players in many regions, even those that are exempt. By Megan Lampinen

As promised, US President Donald Trump has followed through with his proposal to impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium. Just a few days after voicing the idea at a meeting with steel and aluminium industry executives, Trump has signed the order to make it official. The new tariffs – 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium – take effect in 15 days. The auto industry, which heavily relies on these materials for production, has been watching developments closely….