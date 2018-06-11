Trump promises fresh Japanese investment

While Trump claims Abe has promised new auto plants, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association remains "gravely concerned" by the US trade investigation into imports. By Megan Lampinen

Japan is growing increasingly concerned about the impact of new US trade policies on its vehicle manufacturing industry. The US is Japan’s largest export market. While Japanese manufacturers have invested heavily in US capacity over the years, they still import a sizeable number of vehicles and parts into the country. Japan is among the many countries hit by the recent hikes in steel and aluminium imports and could take a beating if the proposed 25% tax on imported vehicles goes through….