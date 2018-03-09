Home > Analysis > Trucks take disruptive technology into the fast lane

Trucks take disruptive technology into the fast lane

March 9, 2018

Dieter Zetsche speaks to Megan Lampinen about technology disruption in the commercial vehicle segment

Self-driving cars may grab more headline space but similar developments are simultaneously reshaping the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, in some cases even faster. Daimler has allocated €2.6bn (US$3.2bn) for research and development within the trucks business over the coming two years as it seeks to ready new technologies for the future. Electromobility, connectivity and automated driving technology are the hot topics….

