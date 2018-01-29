From truckers to OEMs and overseas leaders: US tax reform attracts attention

America's trucking industry is anticipating a boon from the government's tax overhaul, but the impact could well spread beyond US borders, writes Megan Lampinen

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) brought together business and political leaders from around the world, one country in particular attracted considerable interest. Though US President Donald Trump did not appear until the final day of the event, there was a separate conference devoted especially to the impact of his ‘America First’ policy. At the same time, the recent tax reform had many others talking….