Toyota adds trade caveat to UK production confirmation

Toyota reaffirms confidence in UK with confirmation of a new model but adds a big warning on post-Brexit trade, writes Megan Lampinen

Toyota has confirmed new model plans for its UK plant in Burnaston, despite continued uncertainty around a post-Brexit trade deal. The UK is not an easy market to navigate just now. Clarity on the trade situation next year remains as elusive as ever, and the automotive industry has warned of new tariffs and disruptions to the supply chain. Vehicle production levels in the country have been falling for the past two years….