Top quality, and a little help from FCA, to power GAC’s US charge

US consumers have shown they are open to Chinese-built products, but what about Chinese-branded ones? By Megan Lampinen

Chinese brands have yet to crack the US market but GAC Motor believes it has what it takes. The company put in another appearance at this year’s North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, where it displayed its full model line-up. All of these won’t be coming to the US but the show stand served as a declaration of intent for the long term….