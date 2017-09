TomTom's Frans de Rooij speaks to Megan Lampinen about the host of new business opportunities to arise from electric vehicles, starting with range anxiety and charging locations

What will it take to convince shoppers to buy an electric vehicle (EV)? Governments and OEMs are tackling the question from a number of different angles, from purchase incentives and tax rebates to a wide range of model choice and price points. Even suppliers have a role to play. At TomTom, the focus is on range anxiety….