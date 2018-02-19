Think dependability, think Lexus, Porsche… Buick?

J.D. Power speaks to Megan Lampinen about perceptions of vehicle dependability and which brands are leading the way

From comfort and safety to entertainment and emissions, new technology is rapidly flowing into vehicles. But what does it mean for dependability? Every year, J.D. Power measures the number of problems that US owners have had over the past 12 months, looking specifically at three-year old vehicles. Brands and models are ranked in terms of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100). The lower the score, the higher the quality….