Thermoplastics could help carbon fibre break out of exploratory phase

A push to improve the value-add of carbon fibre through thermoplastics could change the material’s rate of adoption, learns Freddie Holmes

Carbon fibre first entered the automotive industry via motorsport some 30 years ago, but according to Covestro, a leading supplier of lightweight composites, most vehicle manufacturers are still in an ‘exploratory phase’ with the material….