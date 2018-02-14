Thermal management challenges heat up for CV segment

Pressure to lower emissions has encouraged powertrain strategies that increase exhaust temperatures. Zircotec speaks to Megan Lampinen about its solution

Heat management is an increasingly tricky balancing act for today’s commercial vehicle (CV) segment. With tighter emissions standards looming, internal exhaust temperatures are being increased to improve emissions performance. At the same time, there’s the challenge of reducing external temperatures to meet safety legislation and packaging requirements. Zircotec is working to help CV manufacturers navigate this difficult combination of exhaust system challenges….