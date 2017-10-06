There’s much more than GM Canada at stake in CAMI talks

Positioning CAMI as the poster child for larger manufacturing inequalities could mean the union is less flexible in negotiations than usual. This could cause problems for Equinox inventories, writes Megan Lampinen

Three weeks on and the dispute between General Motors management and Unifor workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario shows no signs of resolution. Strike action began on 17 September when talks on a new labour agreement stalled over job commitments. The Master Bargaining Committee and Unifor national representatives have been meeting daily with GM since 27 September but have made little progress….