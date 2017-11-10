The pressure’s on to develop high temperature turbos

Extreme temperatures and high pressures have a material effect on the composition of a turbocharger system, and the influx of hybridisation will not make things any easier. By Freddie Holmes

Modern turbochargers have it tough. They are continually subjected to harsh operating conditions, handling corrosive exhaust gases in excess of 1000 degrees Celsius, while turbine rotors spin at speeds of more than 100,000 revolutions per minute (RPM). By comparison, Formula One engines operate at maximum speeds of between 15,000 RPM and 20,000 RPM. This action generates heat and contributes to an already torrid environment within the turbo….