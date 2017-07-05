The platooning challenge: V2V is just part of the story

Connectivity and cyber security will both play key roles in truck platooning. By Michael Nash

As with any new technology in the commercial vehicle (CV) sector, the impact that platooning has on total cost of ownership (TCO) is likely to govern its success or failure. Fleet operators are predominantly interested only in those technologies that help them make a greater profit margin, and the current high costs of the cameras, sensors and software used in platooning may be enough to discourage many.

However, the greatest challenge facing platooning technology is arguably not cost but rather ensuring its security and safety….