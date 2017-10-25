Tesla’s China plant to radically redefine foreign investment laws

Reports claim Tesla has gained approval for a wholly owned vehicle production plant in China, but under what terms? By Megan Lampinen

Ever since Tesla started selling cars in China it has been talking about building cars in China. It’s so far remained a long-term target on a very ambitious to-do list, but recent developments suggest it could happen sooner rather than later. According to media reports, Tesla has come to an agreement with the government to build a wholly owned plant in Shanghai….