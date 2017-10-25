Tesla’s China plant to radically redefine foreign investment laws

Ever since Tesla started selling cars in China it has been talking about building cars in China. It’s so far remained a long-term target on a very ambitious to-do list, but recent developments suggest it could happen sooner rather than later. According to media reports, Tesla has come to an agreement with the government to build a wholly owned plant in Shanghai….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing