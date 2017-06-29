Tesla’s Autopilot needs to be ‘proactive and intelligent’

Semi-autonomous driver assistance systems could be made safer with the use of HMIs that incorporate AI. By Michael Nash

Most drivers have experienced it – the feeling of spinning or sliding out of control in a car. It’s enough to make anyone’s stomach drop. With more OEMs offering semi-autonomous functions like adaptive cruise control (ACC), drivers are now being presented with the opportunity to voluntarily hand over control to the car and its computers.

In a typical hour-long drive, a driver may pass control of the vehicle to a semi-autonomous system and take it back several times. To prevent this from becoming daunting and make it as smooth and easy as possible, experts are now looking into the use of human-machine interfaces (HMIs) that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI)….