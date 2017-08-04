Tesla Model 3: high volume ‘yes’, mass market ‘maybe’

Tesla’s recently launched Model 3 has been presented as a potential game-changer for nascent electric vehicle (EV) industry and the OEM itself, marking the brand’s first ‘mass market’ offering. Chief Executive Elon Musk has spoken frequently of the challenges entailed in ramping up production for such a high volume model that could rival the established industry leaders. With gross reservations of more than 500,000 units already, volume is clearly high but is the Model 3 really positioned for the masses?…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing