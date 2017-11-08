Tesla brings in expertise to facilitate its production revolution

Perbix has a flawless track record over the past three years, helping Tesla with several extremely complex automation projects. The OEM wants that sort of expertise in-house. By Megan Lampinen

If you need help, ask for it. Or in Tesla’s case, acquire an expert in the field.

The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has run into serious production trouble with the launch of its first mass market offering, the Model 3. Output is well behind schedule and the target of 5,000 units per week has been pushed back to the end of Q1 2018. Even the launch of the company’s upcoming electric heavy truck has been put off as management focus all their attention on sorting out the Model 3 bottlenecks….