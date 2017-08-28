Home > Analysis > Telematics – a core differentiator for truck OEMs?

August 28, 2017

Could the launch of the Detroit Connect portal signal a shift in truck OEM revenue strategy, asks Oliver Dixon

Telematics has become rather old news. As OEMs continue to pursue a policy of product differentiation, hampered by the reduction in incremental gains that can be achieved with truck design, so they have inevitably looked to develop products that can allow such differentiation through a broader portfolio offering. Telematics is no longer a curious add-on to the truck salesman’s verbiage, but instead has become a core differentiator as the OEMs compete.

Hence the technology’s seeming ubiquity – and the dawning of a problem created by a solution. Telematics provides valuable operational and diagnostic …

