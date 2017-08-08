The tech’s here, use it: CV industry ‘on the cusp of a safety triumph’

What is holding back adoption of lifesaving collision avoidance technology in the CV sector? Representatives from OEMs, suppliers, safety advocates and government gather to discuss. By Megan Lampinen

The commercial vehicle (CV) industry has been slow in its uptake of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), particularly compared to the passenger vehicle segment. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the National Safety Council (NSC) in the US have long been promoting the use of collision avoidance technologies, which they believe could dramatically improve road fatality statistics.

“We believe advances in technology have the potential to make commercial fleets safer,” said Deborah Hersman, President and Chief Executive of the NSC and a former board member of the NTSB. Speaking at the recent NTSB and NSC Roundtable on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for Commercial Trucks, she points to figures that suggest ADAS could potentially prevent 40% of the crashes in the US every year….